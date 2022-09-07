"A Life Well Lived, A Person Well Loved"
Arleta Bell died peacefully on August 27, 2022. She was born to Charles and Evelyn Fry of Hershey Nebraska, on June 21, 1927 and lived there until she graduated from Hershey High School as valedictorian for the Class of '44. She then moved to Denver to attend Barnes School of Business. She graduated as WWII was ending, and was offered a position in Breckenridge Schools, where she taught math and business on a one-year emergency certificate.
While in Denver, she met a soldier stationed at Lowry Air Force Base. His name was Rex Bell and when he returned from the war, they moved to Topeka, Kansas (his hometown) and were married December 27, 1949. He preceded her in death in 1996.
Before her children were born, she put her business education to use as an administrative assistant in a number of departments at the Topeka VA Hospital.
In Topeka she and Rex were Charter Members of Countryside United Methodist Church and she attended there until moving permanently to Estes Park in 2003. She belonged to many organizations and also volunteered for many, some of which include: United Methodist Women, the Kansas Extension Agent Organization where she was on the State Board, P.E.O. Chapter DF, Big 12 Host Committee, Festival of Trees, and Doorstep. She was an avid reader, volunteering at Audio-Reader - University of Kansas, at the neighborhood grade school, and participating in a number of book groups.
In Estes Park, she was a member of the Estes Park United Methodist Church, United Methodist Women, PEO. Chapter HF. Summer Residents Association, and the Women's Devotional Book Group of EPUMC. She helped make bears for the police department to gift to children in stressful situations and she loved playing Spite and Malice on Friday nights with the SRA group.
She is survived by daughters Cindy Bell of Estes Park, Becky Cash (Denny) of Henderson Nevada, grandson
Zachary Cash (anna) of Prairie Village, Kansas, and her great grandson Jack.
She enjoyed spending time with her friends, traveling in the US as well as Europe, loving her dog Timmy. University of Kansas Basketball, and most of all living in Colorado. When someone would tell her to "Have a good day" she would respond, "Every day is a good day in Colorado." She made a choice to be happy and optimistic and to smile at others. She was loved by many and will be missed by her family and friends.
A Celebration of Life will be held at 10 a.m. on September 24 at the Estes Park United Methodist Church. In lieu of flowers, the family has established memorials at the Estes Park United Methodist Church, 1509 Fish Hatchery Road, Estes Park, Colorado 80517 and Audio Reader at the University of Kansas, 112O W. 11th St., Lawrence, Kansas 66044. To leave a message for the family visit www.allnuttestespark.com
