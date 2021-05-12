Long time Estes Park resident, Keith Machin died at Estes Park Health Thursday morning, February 25, 2021. He was 94 years old.
Keith E. Machin was born October 16, 1926 in Hays, KS. His parents were Ralph and Sylvia (Carlson) Machin. Keith served his country during World War II in the United States Navy aboard the USS Wadleigh, USS Remey and USS Fullam in the Pacific Reserve Fleet San Diego, CA. He was awarded the American Area Campaign Medal and the World War II Victory Medal.
After being discharged in 1947, Keith moved from Wichita, KS to Estes Park where he married Marjorie Wright at the Presbyterian Church which is now the site of the Old Church Shops in Downtown. The couple moved into a home which they rebuilt themselves in 1950 and raised two daughters. Keith worked at the Estes Park Power Plant for 30 years. He was a faithful member of Presbyterian Community Church of the Rockies and one of the longest members of American Legion Post 119 and a member of Masonic Lodge #183 of the AF & AM since the late 1950s.
Keith was preceded in death by his wife Marjorie in 1995, by his parents and a sister Twila Barbour. He is survived by daughters Gail Lewis and husband Wayne of Longmont, CO and Sheryle Picard and husband Jerry of Highlands Ranch, CO and grandsons Richard Lewis, Brian Lewis and Bradley Harrah and brother Lee Machin of Estes Park.
To celebrate the life of Keith Machin, a memorial service will be held Saturday May 22, 2021 at 1:30 p.m. at Presbyterian Community Church of the Rockies. His unwavering generosity, kindness and never putting himself before others will always remain with us.
Memorial donations may be made in Keith’s name to the Multiple Sclerosis Society in care of Allnutt Funeral Service 1302 Graves Avenue Estes Park, CO 80517.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.