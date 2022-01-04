Jenna Kate Olschlager Williams (37) passed away peacefully with family by her side on December 11, 2021, in Aurora, CO, from complications of multiple autoimmune diseases.
Jenna was born on March 7, 1984, in Harvey, ND, to Terry and Sandra (Wittenberg) Olschlager. She grew up on a farm near Fessenden, ND, and graduated from Fessenden-Bowdon High School in 2002. She earned a degree in Music Education from North Dakota State University and a Master of Music Education degree from Colorado State University.
Jenna loved the mountains and spent her college summers working at the YMCA of the Rockies Day Camp in Estes Park, CO. She was very happy to get her first teaching job in Niwot, CO, where she taught elementary music for 7 years. During the following 7 years, she was employed at Estes Park Elementary School, just minutes from Rocky Mountain National Park. Jenna accepted a new teaching position at Fall River Elementary School in Longmont, CO, this past fall. Music was one of Jenna’s greatest joys, and she truly loved helping children acquire an appreciation and love of music.
Jenna married Michael Williams on October 15, 2016. They resided in Estes Park, CO, until moving to Mead, CO, in August of 2021. Their little miracle, Adeline Joyce, was born on October 1, 2017. Motherhood was one of Jenna’s greatest delights, and she was an amazing mommy. Adeline was her pride and joy, and they shared many wonderful adventures. They skied, hiked, camped, explored, swam, sang, snuggled, and enjoyed every moment they spent together.
Jenna was a talented musician and especially enjoyed playing the piano and clarinet. Outside of her career as an elementary music instructor, she taught piano lessons in her home and played in the Estes Park Village Band. She previously served as treasurer and president of the Regional Organization of Colorado Kodály Educators (ROCKE) and was certified in the Kodály approach to music education. She was particularly intrigued by percussion and drum circles and further explored this interest while on a trip to Africa in 2013. This overseas adventure included a summit of Mount Kilimanjaro, which she completed despite several health-related setbacks.
Rocky Mountain National Park was one of Jenna’s favorite places in the world. In addition to multiple Longs Peak summits, she enjoyed trail runs to Gem Lake, Sprague Lake hikes with Adeline, and the annual snowy spring pilgrimage to Thunder Lake in Wild Basin. An avid backcountry skier, Jenna loved skiing at Hidden Valley. She also enjoyed skiing into backcountry huts across Colorado and brought Adeline along when she was 6 months old.
Jenna was a true inspiration to others, and her life was a testament to her faith in Jesus. She showed dauntless courage, determination, resilience, and hope in the midst of many health challenges. Her warm and inviting personality drew people to her and made them feel special when they were with her. Jenna was the epitome of kindness, love, and joy; and her light still shines brightly on all who were blessed to know her.
Grateful to have shared her life are her parents Terry and Sandra Olschlager (Longmont, CO), her brother Adam Olschlager (Billings, MT), her husband Michael and daughter Adeline (Mead, CO), her mother-in-law and father-in-law Tom and Cindy Williams (Vale, Oregon), and many aunts and uncles, cousins, and special friends.
A celebration of life will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, January 22, 2022, at Faith Community Lutheran Church, 9775 Ute Hwy, Longmont, CO. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to the Jenna Olschlager Williams Memorial Fundraiser at www.gofundme.com/jenna-olschlager-williams-memorial-fundraiser
