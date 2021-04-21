Walter Banfield Jr.

Walter Allen Banfield Jr. of Estes Park, CO passed away April 10, 2021 at 12:34 p.m. Walter was born August 19th, 1952 in Jessup, Maryland, but lived most of his life in Tulsa, Oklahoma. He graduated from Nathan Hale high school in 1970.
In Walt’s early career he was the co-owner of Long Branch Recording Studios, in Tulsa, OK. He worked as a location sound engineer for movies, television and documentaries. For most of his career, Walt held multiple positions in the broadcast media industry and became a master in video engineering.
He married Mary Ellen Banfield in 1983. Walter and Mary Ellen moved to Parker, CO in 1996 and to Estes Park, CO in 2006. Walter loved living in Estes Park for the past 15 years and loved being a part of the community.
Walter is survived by his wife Mary Ellen Banfield of Estes Park, CO, his children, Christopher Banfield and wife Tiffany Banfield of Fort Collins, CO, Michael Banfield and wife Mary Banfield of Overland Park, KS, Angela Chesser and husband Steve Chesser of Tulsa, OK, and Brian Banfield of Tulsa, OK; grandchildren, Madalyn Banfield, Chloe Hyatt and husband Matthew Hyatt, Noah Draeger, Claire Draeger, Sophie Banfield and Gretchen Banfield. He was preceded in death by his parents Walter Banfield Sr. and Joan Banfield.
In lieu of flowers, donations to the Rocky Mountain Conservancy are appreciated. There is a checkbox under the Tribute Gift heading and make your donation in memory of Walt Banfield at: rmconservancy.org/join-or-give.
A celebration of life will be held at a future date.
