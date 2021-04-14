Mary Ann McCasland Johnson died at her home in Nashville, Tennessee on December 11, 2020.
Mary Ann was born on April 24, 1932, in Baltimore, Maryland, daughter of Vernon and Louise McCasland. She has now gone to join them, her brother George Pike, and her beloved husband Paul. Their children are Colleen Johnson Minard of Estes Park; David (Monica) Johnson of Kingston Springs, Tennessee; and Paul (Beth) Johnson of Canandaigua, New York. Grandchildren are Zachary (Danielle) Minard of Estes Park and now Lafayette, Colorado; Beverly Minard of Estes Park and now Milan, Italy; Carina Anderson, Anna Johnson, and Miquel Johnson of Tennessee; Lydia (Andy) Huntress of New York; and Will (Kathryn) Johnson of Maryland. Great-grandchildren are Lydia and Andy’s Lincoln, Lewis, Lemuel, and Aliza; and Will and Kathryn’s Fergus.
When Mary Ann was five, her family crossed the Atlantic on the Queen Mary, for her father to participate in archaeological research in Palestine. That year of adventure remained a sentimental treasure for the rest of her life. Once back in America, the family moved to Charlottesville, Virginia, as Vernon became a professor of religion at the University of Virginia. Mary Ann’s favorite memory from her school years was playing the French horn in her high school marching band. Band music brought her joy for the rest of her life as well.
In the first year UVA went coed, Mary Ann was one of only seven women students on campus. As she earned her degree in Elementary Education, she was noticed by Paul, who was attending college on the GI bill following service in the Army. It is somewhat amazing that this man she married, a very shy architecture student from Charlottesville, was able to “hook” her. A cherished family story reports that Paul offered to give Mary Ann a ride, finding her waiting for a bus. “Are you going my way?” she asked. “Yes!” he said. Then after she was in the car, he asked, “Where do you live?”
They were married three years later, on August 27, 1952, with her father officiating. She was 20, he was 24. After graduation she taught first grade for two years, and Paul worked as an architect. Their 3 children were born in Charlottesville. In 1960, the family moved to Nashville, Tennessee as he accepted a position in the Church Architecture Department of the Baptist Sunday School Board. In Nashville Mary Ann was primarily a homemaker. She also served as a Cub Scout Den Mother, a Brownie leader, and taught children’s Sunday School, later teaching in two preschools and substituting in schools all over Nashville. She was also a tireless supporter of her husband’s 18 years as a Boy Scoutmaster. As he and the boys went on monthly campouts, and to scout camp and on Appalachian Trail hikes in the summer, she and Colleen developed their own Ladies Days at home. Fabric stores were a favorite destination.
Mary Ann loved books; probably our favorite memory of her in our younger years was her reading to us. Practical and detailed, Mary Ann was a fierce advocate for her family and neighborhood. She was a news junkie and eager voter, fought neighborhood zoning changes, sewed a LOT, and loved health food, scratch vegetarian cooking, research, birding, folk dancing, B.C. comics, and the ocean. “Every wave is different,” she would say. Especially fond of Cape Hatteras National Seashore, we took several summer trips to camp there. One year Mary Ann saw the lifeguard stand up and stare into the waves, and then start running. She looked around for her kids, and could only find teenager Paul, in a shallow area. A second, off-duty lifeguard came running, too – and that day her two younger children were rescued from the riptide. In her senior years Mary Ann became a distance swimmer at her YMCA and won Senior Olympic medals in the backstroke and freestyle. She enjoyed playing handbells at Vine Street Christian Church in Nashville. She also developed a love for origami, as the materials were easy to pack up to visit and fold with her grandkids.
After 50 years in Nashville, due to declining health Mary Ann and Paul moved here to Estes Park in 2010, to be close to their daughter. They lived at the Good Samaritan Village, enjoying the weather, elk, outdoors music by the Village Band and Cowboy Brad, and walks at Lake Estes. Always dedicated to church and with Paul a devoted member of the choir, in Estes that meant Shepherd of the Mountains Lutheran Church next door to Good Sam. They loved to walk there. When they were around 81 and 85 years old, Mary Ann reported, “We drove to church today. I felt guilty about it, but it was 17 degrees below zero.”
Paul’s memory loss increased and caused him to wander, so in 2015 they moved to a dementia unit at Sunrise Living in Boulder. In 2016 they returned to Nashville to be near their son David, and moved into assisted living at the Lodge at Natchez Trace. Enduring her own physical struggles, for years Mary Ann was a steadfast rock and caregiver for Paul as he dealt with dementia and other issues. She lost the love of her life four months after they returned to Nashville. Over these homestretch years, we have been enormously grateful for the caring staff and friendships Paul and Mary Ann found in their senior living communities and churches in Colorado and Tennessee. As Mary Ann’s needs became more complicated last fall, Colleen was allowed inside the Lodge at Natchez Trace for a whole month --the only non-staff person allowed in during that phase of Covid-- to be Mary Ann’s caregiver. What a precious gift. Two weeks later, with David and an Alive Hospice nurse by her side, Mary Ann passed away quietly. Our parents were always happiest when they were together. Now she has peace at last, as she missed him so.
If you wish to make a memorial gift, the family requests that you consider contributing to the Cape Hatteras Lighthouse Multi-Use Path project, because Mary Ann loved walking, advocated for handicapped access, and sure loved that lighthouse. Outer Banks Forever (obxforever.org) is the official non-profit fundraising partner for Cape Hatteras National Seashore and this project.
