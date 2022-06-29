Nancy K. Sweet

September 14, 1940-June 23, 2022
Nancy Kaczmarek Sweet (81), following a long illness, died peacefully at home in Estes Park, Colorado with loving family at her side. The oldest of six children born to Leopold and Marie Kaczmarek in Bay City, Michigan, Nancy was preceded in death by her parents, brothers Peter and Tom, husband Norm Siratovich and daughter Susan Kingston.
Nancy grew up in Bay City, Michigan earning a degree in Education from Michigan State University. After a short time in San Francisco, Nancy decided to explore the world by taking a teaching position in Tripoli, Libya at the American School. It was there that she met and married Norm Siratovich. They had three children, Mark, Scott and Susan. Norm’s work as a geologist provided them the opportunity to travel and live in a variety of foreign and exciting places.
Widowed in 1982, Nancy became a marketing professional. She was responsible for successfully increasing membership at the Denver Athletic Club (DAC) by expanding minority membership. She did this by personally joining the Black, Hispanic, Asian, and Women’s Chambers of Commerce. Her work had significant impact on the diversification and inclusion of minorities in the DAC.
In 1984, Nancy married William E. Sweet, III. During their marriage, she worked for a number of Fortune 500 companies to prepare their employees for service abroad with regard to custom, culture, and assimilation. Nancy was a wonderful cook and enjoyed hosting dinner parties, could tell humorous stories about her life, a great reader and very interested in history. She was a wonderful companion with whom to go through life.
Nancy is survived by her husband, Bill, two sons, Mark and Scott, sisters Kathleen (Kathy) McCollum (Osgood) and Marjorie (Peggy) Wilson (David), brother Robert Kaczmarek, sister-in-law Diana Rumsey, grandchildren Michael, Marin, and Marcus Kingston, and numerous cousins, nieces and nephews.
The family wishes to thank Hospice of the Estes Valley for the care and end of life comfort provided to Nancy and the support given to the family. In addition, the family is extremely grateful to Vickie Lujan, who provided daily care for Nancy.
In lieu of flowers, please consider memorials to: Hospice of the Estes Valley or your personal choice of charity.
A memorial service will be held on Thursday, July 7, 2022 at 11a.m. at St. Bartholomew’s Episcopal Church in Estes Park. The service will also be live streamed through the church’s YouTube website. www.stbartsepiscopalchurch.org. Reception to follow at the church.
To leave a message for the family please visit www.allnuttestespark.com
