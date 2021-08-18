A Graveside Service with Military Honors will take place at 1:00 Monday August 30, 2021 at Estes Valley Memorial Gardens to celebrate the lives of Richard “Dick” and Irma Colin.
An escorted procession will leave American Legion Post 119 at 12:30 p.m. A reception following the service will be hosted at the Estes Valley Community Center 660 Community Drive. See www.allnuttestespark.com.
