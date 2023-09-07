The rain and mud made the road impassable. People were advised to conserve food, water and fuel. If they had extra, residents were encouraged to share with their neighbors. They were also warned to be at a high level of readiness in case they needed to evacuate. Temporary Wi-Fi stations were set up so drenched residents could contact their loved ones to let them know they were ok; sopping wet, but unharmed. Portable toilets were crucial—and overused. Some people got out of town before things got bad, but most were trapped in the after-effects of a deluge of rain. There was water and mud everywhere.
“We will get out of this, it will just take time,” someone said.
“We are an extremely resilient and generous community,” someone else added.
As much as it seems the paragraphs above were written about Colorado’s Flood of 2013, they weren’t. They describe the “weather event” of Nevada’s Burning Man earlier this week. The washouts are similar in several ways.
It was horrible for the 70,000 people—including my 27-year-old nephew—attending Burning Man for a fun time but stuck in the Black Rock Desert mud instead. Burning Man is a “non-festival” that since the ’90s has taken place in the Black Rock Desert in Nevada, which is usually a dry, dusty desolate landscape. (Its organizers insist it is not a festival. It is a temporary city.) This year, “burners” got taken by surprise when the skies opened to drop unusual and unthinkable amounts of rain on them. The Nevada desert got up to an inch of precipitation in what is the driest state in the nation and the gritty desert simply could not absorb the moisture. The temporary city—Black Rock City—quickly became a massive pool of quicksand. Attendees at Burning Man were swamped—literally.
As I learned about the evolving conditions in the Nevada desert, memories of Estes Park’s own Flood of ’13 washed over me. Coincidentally, this coming week is the 10th anniversary of that flood, a devastating weather event that dumped sheets and more sheets of rain on our community during a normally dry, sunny and stunningly colorful time in the Rocky Mountains.
While Black Rock Desert got two to three months’ worth of rain within 24 hours earlier this week, Estes exceeded it’s annual rainfall in three days (17 inches) that second week of September, 2013. Roads became impassable; we were essentially trapped in the mountains with no supplies coming in and no waste going out (try not to think too much about it!). Residents throughout the area were evacuated—many by quickly constructed zip lines and by helicopter—and the rest of us hunkered down, wondering what would happen to us and our homes as we watched the water rise and saw objects float past in a swirling river that didn’t exist before the rain. We sat in the dark at home without power, cut off from each other and the rest of the world. When the rain finally let up, we slowly and cautiously stepped outside, and once we felt the coast was clear, we wandered our properties, our streets and our downtown, assessing the damage and connecting with one another.
I walked to Notchtop Bakery and found a spotty but usable Wi-Fi signal in front of the building so I was able to communicate to my loved ones that I was safe. Others were there too, and we shared stories briefly before we went back to texting and trying to learn of the destruction. How bad was it? (It was bad. Across the state, nine people died and it took five years and $300 million just to repair a heavily damaged Hwy 34.)
We began to clean up our own messes and then turned to lend a hand to others. Ten years later, that’s what I remember most—the way we pulled together to help where help was needed. We cleared out waterlogged everything, from carpet to refrigerators. We cut up downed trees, built temporary bridges and patched up roads that had been ripped away. We made the most of having to share communal porta potties since we couldn’t use our own toilets (the sewer system was destroyed in places). Some folks even decorated their outhouses. We shared food and generators, cars and coffee.
It was a devastating time for the town of Estes Park; a time many would like to forget. Yet it was a beautiful time because, due to the devastation, we set aside differences, we quit bickering about politics, we recognized how important each one of us was to the community, and we supported each other. We became Mountain Strong. That is worth remembering.
