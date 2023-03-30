Jennie R. Esarey

September 5, 1941 – March 17, 2023
Jennie Ruth Esarey of Estes Park passed away peacefully at home March 17, 2023 at the age of 81.
Jennie was born in Denver, Colorado, and spent most of her growing up years in and around Longmont. Horses were a major part of Jennie’s young life. She and her sisters delighted in riding in the Pet and Doll parades, participating in the kids’ rodeos, and she was excited to ride in the National Western Stock Show in the Western Pleasure Class event. She graduated from Longmont High School in 1959 and from Rockmont College (now Colorado Christian University) in 1962. She and Duane Esarey were married that summer after graduation and began their teaching careers. They built a beautiful log home in the mountains near Allenspark, where she first began caring for wildlife, particularly hummingbirds and chipmunks.
After 15 years of teaching, Jennie moved on to many other roles in Longmont, Allenspark and Estes Park. She began her own business, providing all types of office support and management. She was secretary-treasurer for several HOAs, an event planner for various organizations, an office administrator and even a book editor. She was extremely creative and quick with the written word, sending out many fun newsletters over the years.
Jennie moved to Estes Park in the late 90s where she continued her “wildlife studies.” She began learning about the various birds that frequented her bird café, tracking their visits and becoming familiar enough with some that they would eat from her hand. Though uninvited, the deer, elk and even bears stopped by for a quick snack! Jennie also enjoyed cooking and sharing recipes with friends, family, and the neighbors of her HOA. Her long-time companion, Bob Ribble, served as sous chef and grill master as they hosted many fun gatherings of dinners, brunches on the deck, holiday open-houses and Super Bowl parties.
Jennie was preceded in death by her parents, John and Florence Childers and her sister, Patty Childers. She is survived by Bob Ribble of Lyons, her sister Phyllis (Marv) Giddings of Arvada, nieces Kimberley (Carl) Malone of Ft. Collins, Whitney (Steve) Wantuck of Arvada, Nicole (Matt) Spahn of Arvada and nephew Andrew (Carrie) Giddings, also of Arvada, as well as seven great-nephews and two great-nieces.
In accordance with Jennie’s wishes, there will be no service and her ashes will be scattered in the mountains she loved. She will be missed greatly by her family and friends.
Should you wish to honor Jennie's memory, consider a donation to Hope House, a charity that was special to Jennie, 6475A Benton St, Arvada, CO 80003, 303-429-1012. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.allnuttestespark.com for the Esarey family.
