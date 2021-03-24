Alice “Kasey” Troutman

Alice Kay McCollum was born in Hammond, Kansas to Alice Glessner and Lester Donald McCollum on September 15, 1942. Her early years were spent with her mother and her aunt, Bonnie Claypool, on the farm that belonged to her maternal grandparents, Bernice and Blake Claypool. In Hammond, Kay began a lifelong love of music, first in the farmhouse standing by the piano bench as her grandma played piano and the two of them sang duets, and later in the little country church singing those wonderful old hymns. Kay learned many World War II songs that remained lifelong favorites while Kay’s father was serving in the Army Air Corps in the South Pacific. Following his honorable discharge from the Army, the little family reunited and moved to the “big city” of Fort Scott, Kansas. Soon afterward little brother Tommy completed the family. During the summers in Fort Scott, Kay would spend her days at the town swimming pool and her nights chasing fireflies.
When Kay turned 12, her parents moved the family moved to Denver, Colorado. It was quite an adventure to leave Kansas and head into an unknown land: Kay had understood there would be mountains everywhere and year-round snow. What a disappointment to see a “Welcome to Colorado” sign on Colorado’s eastern border, but no mountains or snow in sight!
Kay attended Denver’s South High School, where she played violin in the school orchestra and sang in the concert choir. After graduating high school in 1960, Kay decided to start calling herself Kasey and began college in Greeley, at Colorado State College where she earned a Bachelor’s degree in Music Education with a vocal emphasis. At the same time Kasey also started work in the insurance claims field – eventually completing 50 years in that occupation. After her college graduation, Kasey began her other calling - as a church music director. She spent the first 18 years of that “career” at University View Christ Church in Denver and then another 18 years at Grace Chapel in Englewood, Colorado. It was with great joy that she directed choirs of all ages – leading them in cantatas and musicals and dramas. In addition, Kasey enjoyed directing and singing the beautiful chords of barbershop harmony with Denver’s Sweet Adeline chorus and the Tempo Tones quartet. In 1968 she married the love of her life, Edwin Alvin Troutman, Jr. Their son, Kevin Leon Troutman, was born in 1970 and diagnosed with cystic fibrosis at five months of age. Although Kevin fought a long and valiant battle, he succumbed to C. F. at age 38.
After many years of living in Littleton, Kasey moved to Estes Park, Colorado, where the family had enjoyed a wonderful cabin on the Big Thompson River for many years. In Estes Park, Kasey was privileged to direct the Mountain Aires women’s chorus as well as take part in the music ministry at Mountain View Bible Fellowship.
Kasey died on March 20, after a long battle with cancer. She was preceded in death by her parents and in-laws as well as her husband Ed and son Kevin. Along with many dear friends, Kasey leaves behind her beloved son, Will Huskie of Golden, and her daughter, Joy Gray of San Clemente, California. Grandchildren are Autumn and Tristan Huskie and Trevor Gray. Kasey was a dearly loved wife, mother, and grandmother. She was a wonderful mentor to so many.
A memorial service will be held at Mountain View Bible Fellowship in Estes Park, Colorado on Saturday, April 10 at 11:00 a.m. Donations may be made to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation or to the Alzheimer’s Association. Please visit www.allnuttestespark.com to leave a message to the family.
