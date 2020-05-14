Ryan Earl Hoover went to be with our Lord and Savior on Sunday, May 3, 2020. His loving wife Mary was by his side. He is survived by his wife Mary, daughter Aviaya, brother Justin, and parents Cheryl and Ray Hoover. Ryan was born on April 20, 1980, in Guam, but spent most of his childhood in Arkansas. Ryan first came to Estes Park in 2004 where he worked at the Trail Ridge Store. During that season he made lifelong friends and fell in love with the mountains and town. He moved to Estes Park full time in 2008. Ryan’s greatest joy was his daughter Aviaya and he enjoyed sharing his passion for the mountains with her every day.
Another of Ryan’s many passions in life was music. He was able to express his love and knowledge of music through his work as the manager of Sgt. Peppers Music and Video. Ryan had such a warm and loving personality and heart for mission work. He served alongside other members of Rocky Mountain Church on several trips to Joplin, India, and Guatemala.
In May 2018 Ryan was diagnosed with ALS. He fought bravely and never stopped living and enjoying every day with his family and friends.
He was loved by so many and will be greatly missed by his family, friends, extended family, church family, and the Estes Park community.
Our family would like to thank the community of Estes Park for the outpouring of love and support over the last two years. A celebration of his life will be held later this summer. Please visit www.allnuttestespark.com to leave a message to the family.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.