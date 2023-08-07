Kara Boone

Kara Kathleen Boone was born on March 6, 1967 at Harris Hospital in Fort Worth Texas. Kara grew up with her older sister, Kim, in College Station, Texas. While she may have been born and raised in Texas, her heart and soul were always meant for Colorado. Specifically, Estes Park, where she and her family vacationed every summer. This love of Estes Park and the beauty of the Rocky Mountains is what led Kara to settle down and build a life there as an adult.
Kara graduated from A&M Consolidated High School in College Station, Texas in 1985. She then attended Texas Christian University, where in 1992 she earned her BBA in Accounting. After a successful academic career, she began a successful professional career as a certified public accountant with Ernst and Young in Fort Worth, Texas. Soon Kara moved to her heaven on earth: Estes Park, Colorado. There she opened her own CPA Firm. She had a successful practice in Estes Park for several years and considered all her clients amongst her friends.
Kara had an immense love for all animals. There is no doubt she’s now enjoying long walks, many fetches, and cuddles with her furry companions: her Golden Retriever, Aspen; Shelties, Chapin and Hallet; and her two cats BJ and Jules. She was also deeply fascinated with sharks and extended her love for animals to nature’s not-so-cuddly creatures. She was an avid fan of Keith Urban and listened to his music through her happiest and hardest times.
Kara was always striving to do and be the best in all aspects of her life. As a friend she loved to share in all of your joys as well as your sorrows. She could be strong willed and stubborn at times, but she had an enormous heart and a wonderful sense of humor.
At the age of 14 Kara was diagnosed with Lupus. She battled this disease for 42 years. In the end Lupus took her home, but she always fought so valiantly through the many ups and downs this disease threw her way.
Kara Kathleen Boone passed away peacefully on March 17, 2023 in Greeley, Colorado at 56 years old.
Kara was preceded in death by her parents, Dr. James Boone and Kathleen DeVore Boone; her maternal grandparents, Stewart and Charlotte Kathleen DeVore; her paternal grandparents, Louis and Jane Boone; and her maternal great grandmother, Dora Dunn.
Kara leaves behind her sister, Dr. Kimberly Ann Boone of Versailles, Kentucky; her goddaughter, Meredith E. McManus of Atlanta, Louisiana; and her childhood friend, Rae McManus of Atlanta, Louisiana. Those she left behind will forever treasure her love, her friendship, and her legacy.
A celebration of her life will take place on August 16, 2023 at Sprague Lake in Rocky Mountain National Park, Estes Park, Colorado.
