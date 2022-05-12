Glenda Jane Pedersen passed away on May 6th, 2022 at the age of 74 in the comfort of her home and surrounded by family in Estes Park, Colorado.
Glenda was born to Dale and Alberta Conn in Beloit, Kansas on December 17, 1947. Her family, including her two sisters Gloria Miller and Greta Irvin, moved to Ft. Collins, Colorado on August, 1961.
After the move to Colorado, Glenda met her beloved husband Dean. She was able to spend 57 years being cherished and loved by him. She and Dean created a wonderful family together and is survived by daughters Tammy and Jill, grandchildren Tony, Alexa, Marcellus, and her great-grandchild Elias.
Glenda had a joy for life that was infectious to those around her. She worked hard and built a successful career with Mary Kay Cosmetics as a Senior Sales Director. Her dedication to her career led her to have numerous consultants and customers throughout the United States.
Glenda loved her family fiercely. She was an affectionate, gracious, and compassionate wife mother, and grandmother. Glenda’s smile and laugh made anyone around her feel safe and joyful.
Glenda had a blessed and active life filled with hiking, traveling, reading books, and Bible studies. Glenda loved her home in Estes Park, Colorado where she spent time in the beautiful Rocky Mountain National Park. Glenda and her husband Dean shared a passion for Colorado Buffaloes' football. Glenda’s love for the team led her to become a member of the Buffalo Belles support organization.
Glenda had a strong faith and was a devoted member of Mount Calvary Lutheran Church in Estes Park, Colorado. During her time at the church, she was a choir director and handbell choir member. Her deep faith in God and Jesus Christ as her Savior was evident in her life.
A memorial service for Glenda is on May 26, 2022, at 10:00 am at Mount Calvary Lutheran Church, 950 N. Saint Vrain Ave. in Estes Park, Colorado.
In lieu of flowers, a grateful contribution to Estes Park Health Hospice (c/o Allnut Funeral Services) would be deeply appreciated. Please visit www.allnuttestespark.com to leave a message to the family.
