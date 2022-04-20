Frank Faiella, Jr. of Glen Haven died April 6, 2022 in Loveland, CO. A Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, May 28, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. at The YMCA of the Rockies Hyde Chapel 2515 Tunnel Rd Estes Park, followed by a reception at The American Legion Circle 119 850 N. Saint Vrain Ave. Estes Park 11:30 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. Please visit our website to leave a message for the family www.allnuttestespark.com
Follow Us On Facebook
Employment
Most Popular
Articles
- Bears Are Becoming Active; Do Your Part To Reduce Conflicts
- Larimer County Commissioner Jody Shadduck-McNally To Host Public Outreach
- Timothy Shea Jones
- Five Fun Facts About…The Snowy Egret
- Getting On Board With Your Town Board
- Glen Haven General Store Welcomes New Owners
- Jock Campbell
- Your Vote Can Make A Difference
- Weekly Fundraiser To Benefit Ukraine
- Wesley Hoffman
Images
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Frank Faiella, Jr. of Glen Haven died April 6, 2022 in Lovelan…
March 10,1937 - March 23, 2022
1957-2022
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.