Frank Faiella, Jr. of Glen Haven died April 6, 2022 in Loveland, CO. A Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, May 28, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. at The YMCA of the Rockies Hyde Chapel 2515 Tunnel Rd Estes Park, followed by a reception at The American Legion Circle 119 850 N. Saint Vrain Ave. Estes Park 11:30 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. Please visit our website to leave a message for the family www.allnuttestespark.com

