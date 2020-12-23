Alexander Davis, 35, passed away unexpectedly on December 17, 2020. Alex was born in Houston, Texas in 1985 and spent his life there until he relocated to Colorado this year. Alex graduated from Memorial High School and attended Baylor University in Waco,Texas and the Cordon Bleu Institute in Austin where he was trained as a chef. Alex worked in a number of positions in the restaurant industry.
As a person, Alex was kind, generous, and loving. He was a champion of the underdog, always willing to help others, and demonstrated his love for his family in many ways. He delighted in cooking and eating meals with his family. Alex had a wonderful sense of humor and a quick wit. He was also a talented musician.
He always enjoyed spending time in Colorado where the family spent summer vacations for many years. After moving to Colorado earlier this year, he took great pleasure in spending time in the mountains and watching beautiful sunsets.
Alex is survived by his brother Andrew Davis, and his parents, Waters and Karen Davis. He is also survived by Paige Andrews, Ashley and John Barneby, Forrest and Katie Andrews, Ben Andrews and Helen Davis of Houston Texas; Jonathan and Betsy Bond, KG Bond and Timothy Bond of Dallas, Texas; Richard and Heidi Bond, Mark Bond and Phillip Bond of Corpus Christi; Steven and Elizabeth Bond of Oberlin, Ohio; and Phyllis Davis of Cummaquid, Massachusetts.
In lieu of flowers please send donations to Star of Hope Mission in Houston, Texas, or Crossroads Ministries in Estes Park, Colorado. In care of Allnutt Funeral Service 1302 Graves Ave. Estes Park, CO 80517.
There will be a zoom celebration of his life for family and friends on Monday, December 28, 2020 at 12:00 p.m. mountain time, 1:00 p.m. central time. For more information regarding the service, please contact a member of the family.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.