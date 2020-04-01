1924 - 2020
Gretchen Middledorf (Grandma Gretchen) of Estes Park passed away peacefully at home on February 4, 2020 at the age of 95. She was born on December 6, 1924 in Nurnberg, Germany, to Martin and Kunigunda Heim.
She graduated from high school and business college in Nurnberg and worked at the war crimes trial after WWII until her immigration to the United States as a war bride and became a naturalized citizen in 1952.
She lived in Boulder with her husband Frank and children Martin and Barbara and they spent their vacations and camping trips in Estes Park for many years, planning to retire in the Estes Valley. She worked for Ball Brothers Research Corporation as an administrative assistant during the development of orbiting satellites. For many years she was an active member and served on the Board of Directors of the German club TEV Edelweiss, Denver.
Upon moving to Estes Park in 1998 she joined Mount Calvary Lutheran Church and became a member of the Senior Citizens Center and the Fine Arts Guild. She was a member of the musical group Sounds of Alpenglo and entertained in the 1980s at the Hidden Valley Winter Carnival, the International Aspenfest, the Alpine Bavarian Festival and an Oktoberfest at the historic Stanley Hotel. She was always proud of the Certificate of Appreciation she received from the Estes Park Area Chamber of Commerce in 1984.
Gretchen was preceded in death by her husband Frank, her brother Hans, her son Martin, her grandson Marcus Orion and her niece Gabriela. She is survived by her daughter Barbara and her husband Alex Wilson of Florida, grandson Michael Mathewson of North Carolina, grandson Kristan Middledorf and his wife Casey Quillen and his children Dillon Middledorf, and Avery Middledorf, great grandson Skyler Hockett and his family in Japan, sister Annemarie and family in Germany and sister Barbara and her family in New England.
The family would like to extend thanks to Gretchen's friends and caregivers, especially to Tracy and Heather, who made it possible for Gretchen to stay at her home until the end.
Due to circumstances impacting international and domestic travel by family members and friends, memorial is postponed until further notice.
When a date is determined, memorial will be held at Mount Calvary Lutheran Church officiated by Pastor Schultz. At that time, in lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Mount Calvary Lutheran Church. The interment will take place at Fort Logan National Cemetery in Denver.
To share a memory or leave a message of condolence visit
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.