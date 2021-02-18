Leslie Pratt

Leslie Ann (Walgreen) Pratt passed away peacefully at her Estes Park home on January 8, 2021, with her children by her side. She was 83 years old.
Leslie was born in Chicago, IL on October 9, 1937 to Chuck and Mary Ann (Leslie) Walgreen.
Leslie was married to Stanley J. Pratt in 1964 and became a mom to Stan’s 14 year-old son, Jim. They added two children to their family, Casey and Heather.
The couple first moved to Estes Park, CO in 1966 and then settled down permanently in the beautiful mountain town that Leslie loved in 1970. Leslie and Stanley parted ways in 1981, but remained friends right up until he passed away in April of 2000.
Leslie lived a life to be remembered. She loved living in Estes Park and was very involved in her community. Leslie served on the Estes Park School Board for six years and was a volunteer assistant 1st grade teacher at Estes Park Elementary School for seven years. She was a dedicated member of the Estes Park Quota Cub. Her community service was not confined to Estes Park alone. Leslie loved buying children’s gifts and clothing for the Sioux Indian Christmas project, which she supported for many years. She facilitated the building of the Antonie Leins Künstlerhaus in Horb am Neckar, Germany, in honor of her dear friend, Toni Leins.
While attending Loretto Heights College, Leslie was President of Quirt & Crop Riding Club her sophomore and junior years. Leslie could “Roman Ride” on two horses at once, standing up with one foot on the back of each horse while riding around the ring. During college, Leslie worked after school and on Saturdays at a veterinary clinic. She taught 6th grade in Denver, CO for a short time following her college graduation. Leslie taught dance at Arthur Murray Dance Studio in Denver, where she once taught a one-legged man to dance. Prior to her marriage, she was asked out by actor George Montgomery, danced the night away with Country Music Hall of Fame singer, George Jones, and dated and fell in love with a Pro-Rodeo Hall of Fame Champion. Leslie was also a diver. She was coached in Springboard Diving by the famous diver and coach of future Olympians, Eddie Cole. When she was 46 years old, a lifeguard at Fort Lauderdale Beach asked if she would apply to work as a lifeguard there. Leslie was very proud and flattered to be asked, having taught swimming and been a Water Safety Instructor for the Estes Park Schools for several years.
Leslie loved to travel and go on road trips. She had travelled to 48 out of 50 states. She was an animal lover and had many beloved pets over the years. More than anything else in the world, Leslie loved her family and she loved being a mother to her children. Her children know that she was the best mom anyone could ever ask for. She was loved and she will be dearly missed.
Leslie was preceded in death by her parents; brothers John and Cork; and her nephew, Tad.
She is survived by her brother, Jim (Anne); children, Jim Pratt (Loretta Gonzales), Casey Pratt, and Heather Pratt (Dave Rittner); grandchildren, Alexis Hatch (Brandon), Grayson Pack, Martin Randall, and Isadora Leslie Pratt; great-grandson, Everett Hatch; and many nieces, nephews, extended family and dear friends.
Donations can be made in Leslie’s name to Smile Train, American Indian College Fund, Meharry Medical School, or Heifer International, in care of Allnutt Funeral Service at 1302 Graves Ave., Estes Park, CO 80517. Please visit www.allnuttestespark.com to leave a message for the family.
