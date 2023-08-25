Pete Dawson, age 72, of Estes Park, Colorado, passed away peacefully at his home, surrounded by his family, on August 20, 2023.
Pete was born on December 31, 1950 in Neenah, Wisconsin where he lived with his parents Paul and Lillian, his older sisters Gail and Kathy, and his younger brother Joe. They lived there until the family moved to Boulder, Colorado where he attended Douglass Elementary. Pete graduated from Fairview High School in 1969 and his high school years were filled with many achievements, including being a state medalist in golf, learning to fly single engine planes, and culminating in meeting and later marrying the love of his life, Melinda “Lindy” Johnson, on June 12,1971. He graduated from the University of Colorado with a degree in Business but never stopped learning and growing. He became the source of information for many, including his two wonderful children, Brian (Heather) and Amber (Mike), who became a source of immeasurable pride and joy. The joy they brought Pete was rivaled only by his eight grandchildren, (Torrey “Squirt,” Jake “Rascal,” Leah “Bug," Dawson “Dude,” Zach “Tiger,” Caitlyn “Cupcake,” Jackson “Jet,” Loralyn “Sticks”) who never stopped bringing happiness and entertainment to Pete and Lindy.
Pete's passions were as diverse as they were vibrant. From the tranquility of the golf course to the exhilarating heights of soaring in his glider, he embraced life's adventures with a spirit of enthusiasm that inspired all who knew him. His love for cowboy action shooting and fishing were pursuits that bound him to the beauty of nature, and he loved sharing these moments with his cherished grandchildren and friends.
Pete designed several golf courses in Colorado and Texas, and he was a dedicated State Farm agent for over 35 years in the Boulder area, where he shared his office with his son, Brian. His commitment to his clients and his community was a testament to his integrity and unwavering work ethic.
We remember a man whose love for the Lord shone through him, his laughter could light up any room, whose wisdom was sought by many, and whose kindness touched countless lives. Pete's legacy of love, laughter, and adventure will forever remain in the hearts of those who were privileged to know him.
He was known to his fellow cowboy action shooters as “White Raven” and in lieu of flowers, the family kindly requests that donations in his memory be made to the Single Action Shooting Society:
Briggsdale County Shootists
℅ Mark Fetter
2502 Haralson Ct
Ft. Collins, CO 80526
Pete’s service of remembrance will be held at the YMCA Hyde Chapel in Estes Park, CO with a reception to follow on September 16th at 1:00 p.m. All are welcome to attend. Feel free to wear your Jimmy Buffet shirts, cowboy gear or fishing hats!
