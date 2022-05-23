Ed Saunier

Ed Wilfred Saunier, age 67, passed away at his home in Florida on Friday, May 13, 2022. Ed was born on June 20, 1954 in Erath, Louisiana. Ed was a resident of Lake Worth Beach, FL., New Iberia, LA and Pinewood Springs, CO.
Ed is survived by his life partner and spouse Frank M. Ivoska, His sister Anita Jones and brother Van Landry, eight nieces and 11 nephews. He was an incredible interior and exterior designer, an avid gardener, traveler/hiker and passionate animal right defender. Ed died at home among family and friends after a brief illness.
In remembrance of Ed, his wishes would be for all to help in any they could to support animal rescue efforts at shelters and care operations.
A celebration of life for Ed was held Monday, May 23, 2022 at 12:00 p.m. at Allnutt Funeral Chapel, 1302 Graves Avenue, Estes Park, CO. Internment took place at Estes Valley Memorial Gardens. To leave a message for the family please visit www.allnuttestespark.com
