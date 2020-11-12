Steve Barlow, 58, died after an extended battle with cancer on November 10, 2020. Steve passed in his home surrounded by family.
Steve was raised in Salina, Kansas by his parents Ann and Dick Barlow. He spent his childhood and young adult life in Kansas. He received his undergraduate and graduate degrees from Kansas State University.
Steve moved to Estes Park, Colorado in 1989 and quickly became a pillar in the community. Steve owned and operated Mama Roses, served members of the community as a realtor and worked for the Town of Estes Park. In his many roles Steve’s out-going and generous nature were evident.
Steve married Deb in 1995. They shared twenty-five years of marriage together in Estes Park. He lived in the Estes Park Valley for more than 30 years. In his spare time Steve enjoyed off-roading and motorcycles.
At the heart of Steve’s life was his family. He sought tirelessly to support and show his love to his family. As his granddaughter said, “You taught me to appreciate what I have and to work for what I love.”
Steve is survived by his wife, Deb Barlow of Estes Park, daughter, Rebecca Thorp and son-in- law Christopher of Loveland, CO, granddaughter, Adison and grandson Aidian of Loveland, CO, father, Dick Barlow of Loveland, CO, sister, Mondy Hegwood and brother-in-law Jeff of San Diego, CA, Richard Barlow, brother, and sister-in-law Nicki of Estes Park, along with his nieces, nephews and extended family. He is also remembered by his mother Ann Barlow, who has passed.
A celebration of Steve Barlow’s life will be held in the spring. In remembrance of Steve’s large, loving heart, and in lieu of a memorial, share with Deb the kind gesture you have offered to others.
