Susie Manhoff went to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on October 19th at the Estes Park Medical Center. Susie was born to Ralph and Nina McLaury in Ponca City, Oklahoma on October 29th, 1933. Susie attended Roosevelt Elementary, Ponca City Jr. and Sr. High where she excelled in piano and glee club. Piano lessons led to a life long love and study of music, and Susie was an accomplished pianist. She taught piano and accompanied musicians through out her whole adult life. Susie graduated from Oklahoma University with a degree in English. It was at OU that she met the love of her life-Charlie Manhoff. They married in 1955 and moved to the Philippines.Charlie's career as a geologist for Esso Eastern began in Manila, continued in Kenya, Somalia, Tripoli and Benghazi, Libya, North Africa. Sydney, Australia, Houston, Texas, Jakarta, Indonesia, and Singapore. In all of these locations, Susie made life long friends and raised two children to appreciate adventure, world cultures, and a lifelong love of learning. Susie retired with Charlie to Albuquerque, New Mexico in 1986. The mountains have always been a special place for her. In 2016, Susie moved to Estes Park to be near her daughter Amy and son in law Curtis. Susie had a special love for Estes Park and its residents. Her community involvement and philanthropy touched many people. In Estes, like every other place Susie lived, she made dear friends and welcomed people like you were family. Her love extended to everyone. She was preceded in death by her husband of 60 years, Charles Norman Manhoff, and a brother, Ralph Leon McLaury. Survivors are daughter Amy Fox of Estes Park, son Christopher Manhoff of Bogata, Columbia, son in law Curtis Fox of Estes Park, daughter in law Cora Correon Manhoff, grandchildren Charles and Emily and their spouses Melissa and Ryan, and a great number of nieces, nephews, and cousins. A celebration of life Memorial Service for Susie will be held at the Presbyterian Community Church of the Rockies on Brodie Avenue on Saturday October 30, 2021 at 1 p.m.
