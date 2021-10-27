Susie Manhoff

Estes Park, CO (80517)

Today

Windy with snow showers this evening. Winds diminishing later. Low 33F. Winds WNW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 60%. Higher wind gusts possible..

Tonight

Windy with snow showers this evening. Winds diminishing later. Low 33F. Winds WNW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 60%. Higher wind gusts possible.