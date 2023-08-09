John P. Colmore, Jr. (Jack) peacefully left this world on Sunday, June 25, 2023. He had been courageously battling multiple health issues in the past few years.
Jack was born to Dr John and Jean (Stark) Colmore in Oklahoma City, OK on April 21, 1955. He was the 6th of 7 siblings and the first boy. He lived in OK until he was 30 and then made multiple moves between TX, ID and CO.
Jack met his wife, Susan, while attending college at NSU in Tahlequah, OK. He used his Psychology and Sociology degrees to help adults with substance abuse and other issues. He started his career as a counselor and moved into positions as CEO for Harmony (Estes Park), Walker Center (Idaho) and Valley Hope (Parker). Jack also served as EAP for Texaco and Phillips early on. The priority for him was to help his patients, students or clients to become clean and sober and enjoy a productive life. There are many wives, husbands, children and families that are grateful to Jack for his help in putting their relationships back together.
Being a dad was Jack’s biggest accomplishment in his life. Chris and Emily always knew that they were loved by him. He enjoyed coaching some of their youth soccer teams. He taught them how to ride a bike and drive a car since he had the patience needed. One of his favorite memories, of their childhood, was bathtime. He could be found teaching them how to use jumper cables at age 7, proofreading assignments and even sneaking brownies before dinner.
If you knew Jack, you knew that golf was a huge part of his life. Jack started playing, at a very young age, by riding to the local golf course and sneaking on to play. He continued, into his retirement, and was often asked what days he played. Jack’s answer was always the same, “any day that ends in y.” After moving to Austin, Jack started bringing home golf balls he found and selling them. His collection grew in numbers and occupied a large space in the garage. The day after his death we found out that there were 9,072 golf balls. It’s a shame he never knew!
Jack is survived by his wife Susan and daughter Emily Harder (Garret). He also left behind his sisters Carolyn, Christine, Elizabeth, Nancy and his brother James. There are nieces, nephews and other family members who will miss him in the years to come. Friends, who live far and wide, will fondly remember Jack and all the good times. Jack was preceded in death by his son Chris, his parents John and Jean Colmore, his father-in-law Scott and his sister Frances.
Per Jack’s request, there will be no service. Memorial donations can be sent to: Estes Park Junior Golf, P.O. Box 1379 Estes Park CO 80157.
