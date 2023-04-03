Richard B. Scott

Estes Park, CO (80517)

Today

Snow showers early will become steadier snow in the afternoon. High 27F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 80%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected..

Tonight

Snow in the evening will give way to partly cloudy conditions overnight. Low 12F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 70%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.