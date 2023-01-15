Jay Richard Smith was the son of Jay Franklin and Mable (Richardson) Smith. Born Tuesday, November 18, 1930, Barnard, Kansas. He was the eldest son of 12 children.
The family moved to Minneapolis, Kansas in 1944 where Jay attended high school. He became a first-generation college student attending Bethany College in Lindsborg, Kansas on a football and track scholarship. He graduated with a Business Administration degree in 1953.
Jay registered as required for Selective Service upon graduating from college. He was a US Army Engineer finishing basic training at Fort Riley, Kansas. He then deployed to France, serving from 1953-55.
Upon release from military duty, Jay and Mary Lucile Johnson were married on August 14, 1955 in Lindsborg, Kansas at the Messiah Luthern Church. This began a union which would cover 33 faithful and joyful years. Jay and Mary lived in Colby, Kansas for 30 years and raised 3 daughters there. Jay taught at Colby Public Schools as a junior high mathematics teacher and coach. He continued his schooling earning a masters from the University of Northern Colorado in Education. He attended advanced graduate study at California State of Hayward, CA on a National Science Foundation Grant and attended computer workshops. One of his hobbies was wood working and operated on a part time basis a Cabinet Shop in Colby, Kansas. He was very active in various community activities and organizations in Colby: United Methodist Church (member of Administrative Board; chairman of Audit Committee), Advisory and resource person for Boy Scouts, Western Plains Arts Association, Colby College Endowment Association, Thomas County Historical Society. He retired from teaching in 1985.
Jay spent 16 summers working as director of Cheley Colorado Camps Boys’ Trails End Ranch. This began a lifelong appreciation for the Rocky Mountain area. He shared this enjoyment of the out of doors and camping with family and friends. He treasured the memories of experiences in the mountains and the relationships those experiences fostered between his family and friends.
Before Mary passed away, they had purchased a home in Glen Haven, Colorado (Jays Nest). From 1985-1988 he worked as an IDS-American Express Financial Planner/Representative in Loveland, CO.
Jay continued to live in Glen Haven and worked as the Rocky Mountain National Park VIP Coordinator for two years-a great joy in his life. He soon met another wonderful woman, Caroline Prince. They shared many common interests, a love of the mountains, Estes Park area, and Cheley Camps . In June 1989 they were united in marriage at the Community Church of the Rockies in Estes Park. This union enlarged the family to five children (Kathleen, Joann, Carolyn, Scott and Amy). They would eventually make their home in Glen Haven, and later build a new home in Loveland, CO.
Jay and Caroline lived in Loveland, however continued to attend Presbyterian Community Church in Estes Park. He was ordained as an Elder in 1989. In Estes Park he served as treasurer for the Elizabeth Guild Shop and helped with tax preparation for the Retired Senior Volunteer Program.
He greatly delighted in hiking in and around the Rocky Mountain National Park, snowshoeing, attending concerts and traveling around the United States. A highlight was climbing Longs Peak during his 80th year of life. In particular, he enjoyed breakfasts together with the ‘hiking group’, and coffee…lots of coffee… with friends and family completed his day.
His leisure time at home was spent reading the Wall Street Journal, Barrons, Forbes, Financial World and business articles in general…playing the stock market…watching sports activities…and daily walks with Caroline.
Holidays were special in the Smith household. Jay and Caroline welcomed family and friends into their home to share in the spirit of the season. Great memories were made at Jays Nest and their Loveland home.
On March 1, 2022, he moved to assisted living in Flagstaff, AZ with Caroline by his side. Jay and Caroline celebrated 33 years of love and happiness together in 2022. They have countless happy memories together…a love story to admire for sure. Always together and holding hands until the end.
On November 23, 2022, after several weeks of declining health, he passed peacefully. He had a strong will to live but also accepted it was time to journey to his heavenly home.
A loving family and a host of friends will miss him.
He is survived by his wife of 33 years Caroline Smith, his daughter’s Joann Smith Castro, Carolyn Smith Haik, Amy Prince, a son Scott Prince, his grandson’s Andrew Walz, Drew Nelson, Ryan Prince, and four great grandchildren.
Jay was preceded in death by his parents, eight siblings, first wife Mary Johnson Smith, and daughter Kathleen Smith Walz.
Memorials may be sent to The John Austin Cheley Foundation or Presbyterian Community Church of the Rockies Foundation. A memorial service will be held at Presbyterian Community Church of the Rockies 1700 Brodie Ave. Estes Park, on Saturday, January 21st, at 11:00 a.m.
