Dawn Depoy peacefully passed away in her sleep in her earthly slice of heaven that she called home in Estes Park on Sunday, January 9th. Dawn fought a one-and-a-half-year battle with pancreatic cancer with strength and grace that were palpable when you were in her presence. She was cared for so tenderly by her community and tribe, including lifelong friends, neighbors, her church bible study group, and a fantastic healthcare team here in Estes. Without their care, respect, and assistance, she could not have fulfilled her dream of living in her home independently. The family would like to thank everyone who touched Dawn’s life from the depths of our hearts. We have witnessed many of God’s servants at hard work for our Nana, and we are forever indebted to each of you.
Dawn never met a stranger and loved and nurtured each relationship she had, old and new. She was a mother to four loving and caring children, grandmother to 13, devoted friend, lover of gardening, and her two kitties. She brought people together and loved and respected each individual’s uniqueness and differences with acceptance and love. She filled people’s hearts and cared for each person she knew like they were her own family, always selflessly and without hurry. Our family and this community will feel the void of Dawn’s presence for many years. It brings us much comfort to know that she lived her life on her terms and to the fullest until her last breath. There is no question that Dawn is now in heaven with her Johnny, walking side by side with sand in their toes and a pocketful of seashells.
As Dawn mentioned in the last letter, she sent many this past Christmas, “if I come to mind from time to time, please pray for me.” While Dawn did not wish to have a service, she did wish for those that knew and loved her to raise a toast and think of her when your toes are in the sand, or your hands are in the dirt. Perhaps she’ll leave some treasures on the beach for you and maybe make your thumbs a little greener.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.allnuttestespark.com for the Depoy family.
