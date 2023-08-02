Richard P. Polley Jr. was born January 18, 1951, in Warren, Ohio. He was the son of Richard & Jean Polley (deceased). He had five siblings: Kathy Drobney of Statesville NC, David Polley of Oviedo FL, Jacqueline Polley (deceased), Barbara Hart of Statesville NC, and Audrey Goodman (deceased). He had two sons, Christopher & Michael, born in 1972 & 1974.
Richard graduated from Washington High School in Massillon, Ohio, in 1969. He then excelled at carpentry trade school in Columbus, Ohio. This led to his life-long career in the building trades.
Richard started his own company as a general contractor in the late 1970's in Columbus, Ohio, naming it after his sons: Michael-Christopher Inc. He built various commercial properties in the Columbus area until the recession of 1982. After the company ceased operation, Richard relocated to Colorado, Arizona, & New Mexico. He continued building custom-made projects for several years, eventually returning to Estes Park, Co, in 2001. Here, he settled and worked projects for the city as well as private customers. He met his loving wife Robin in 2000, and they were married July 2003 and enjoyed their life in Estes & the surrounding area.
