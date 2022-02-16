February 10, 2022
Charles G. E. Stalfort Jr. (92) passed away on February 10, 2022 at the Good Samaritan Village, Loveland, CO. “Chuck” was born, 19 April 1929 in Baltimore, MD and was raised there by his parents Charles G. E. Stalfort and the former Mathilda C. Steil. His civilian pursuits as a young man were interrupted by a call to service in the US Army as a draftee Private in 1951. Comfortable success in the military enabled him to complete his college education at the University of Omaha and later be selected for and graduate from the Army’s Command and General Staff College. Destiny was to bring him a wife whom he met, courted and married during a tour of duty in Germany. With his wife, the former Nita M Madere of Hahnville, LA, his son David Charles and his daughter Susan Jeanne, he moved to Orange Park, FL after retiring from Army service in 1972 as a Lieutenant Colonel in the Regular Army to pursue civilian employment, build a dream home and give his children roots from which to grow into adults. Chuck retired from civilian employment in 1991. During a visit to Estes Park, Chuck and Nita discovered the village. In May 2010 they closed their 38 year long adventure in Orange Park, pulled their roots and moved to the village for the start of a new one. Chuck is survived by his son David and his wife Trena, two grandsons Taylor and Connor and daughter Susan. Private commitment services for Chuck’s ashes will be in the Estes Park Memorial Gardens. Please visit www.allnuttestespark.com to leave a message for the family.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.