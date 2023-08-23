There will be a Celebration of Life Service held for Elvin Spreng on Friday, September 1 at 10:30 a.m. at Allnutt Funeral Service followed by burial at Estes Valley Memorial Gardens at noon. There will be a reception at the family home following interment.
