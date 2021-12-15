Beloved mother and wife, Mary Lee Steward, 88 of Berthoud passed away on December 13th, 2021, in her home with her loving family at her side. Mary Lee was born October 20th, 1933, in Columbus, Ohio. She graduated from North High School in Columbus in 1951. After high school she went on to attend Ohio State University to study Home Economics. In 1952 she married her loving husband of 69 years, Marlen Duane Steward, whom she leaves behind along with two children, Duane Steward (Cheree) of Eustis, Florida and Debora Stewart (Scott) of Longmont, Colorado; four grandchildren, Shane Steward (Lisa) of Seattle, Washington, Cody Steward (Michelle) of Winter Springs, Florida, Kyle Stewart (Andrea) of Berthoud, Colorado and Taryn Stewart of New York, New York; and four great grandchildren.
Mary Lee had a long and successful career as a preschool director and teacher in Ft. Lauderdale, Florida, Mt. Airy, Maryland and Boulder, Colorado. In 1992, she moved with her husband to Lyons, Colorado where she began a 20-year career in banking. While living in Lyons they were members of Estes Park United Methodist Church for many years. In 2019 they moved to Berthoud and attended First United Methodist Church, in Berthoud, Colorado. She was an active participant of both the vocal and the hand-bell choirs while attending these churches.
Mary Lee was an avid quilter and donated many hand-made quilts for church fund-raising events. In addition, she used her handiwork to give presentations on the use of quilts as secret communication tools for the Underground Railroad during the Civil War.
A memorial will be held at First United Methodist Church, in Berthoud, Colorado on Wednesday, December 22nd at 2:00 pm. In lieu of flowers or gifts, the family knows that Mary Lee would be honored to know that your love and prayers were directed towards the First United Methodist Church of Berthoud, Colorado. At a later date her ashes will rest near family in Cardington, Ohio.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.