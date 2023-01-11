Shirley Ann Clark Chalmers, formerly of Hutchinson, Kansas and Estes Park, Colorado, passed away on Sunday, January 1, 2023. She was 95 years old.
She was born November 1, 1927 in Hutchinson, Kansas, the daughter of Ernest J. and Vernia Corey Clark. She graduated from Hutchinson High School in 1945 and attended Hutchinson Community College. Shirley was a Registered Nurse, having graduated from Grace Hospital School of Nursing in Hutchinson in 1949. She graduated from Ottawa University, Ottawa, Kansas in 1978. She was a school nurse for USD308 for 22 years, before retiring in 1989 and moving to Estes Park, Colorado.
Shirley was a Red Cross worker in Hutchinson and Estes Park. She loved the Rocky Mountains and hiking there, and was a member of Rocky Mountain Nature Association (now Rocky Mountain Conservancy).
Her daughter Sondra K. Shafer of Lakewood, Colorado survives her. Other survivors include a sister, Lynne Moore of Wichita, Kansas, one niece and one nephew. Shirley was preceded in death by her parents and by a sister, Carol J. Wilson.
Memorials may be sent to American Red Cross or Rocky Mountain Nature Association (Rocky Mountain Conservancy). In care of Allnutt Funeral Service 1302 Graves Ave. Estes Park, CO 80517. A graveside service will be at Memorial Park Cemetery in Hutchinson. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.allnuttestespark.com for the Chalmers family.
