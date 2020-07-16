John Howard Speer, Jr.

Howard passed away June 21, 2020 at Brookdale Mariana Butte, Loveland, Colorado. He died of natural causes at 90 years of age. His wife Catherine (Katie) Speer passed away September 15, 2014 at which time they had been married for 63 years. He graduated with a B.S. in Mechanical Engineering from Northwestern University in 1951 and M.S. in Electrical Engineering from University of California, Los Angeles 1953. Howard had a vast aerospace career working for Houston Fearless, Hughes Aircraft and McDonnell Douglas to name a few. Howard and Katie moved from Calabasas, CA in 1994 to Estes Park when they both retired. They built their retirement home on David Drive and became very active in community life. Howard enjoyed nature photography and organ music.
He is survived by his son Michael F. Speer and his wife Arlene and their two children, Christopher Speer and Abigail Speer.
