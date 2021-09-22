Long time Estes Park resident, Joyce Bennett, who recently moved, died in Colorado Springs, CO on September 18, 2021. She was 94 years old.
A memorial service will be held Saturday, October 2, 2021 at 1:00 p.m. at Mountain View Bible Fellowship 1575 S. St. Vrain Ave. in Estes Park.
Burial will take place the previous day at Fort Logan National Cemetery. See www.allnuttestespark.com.
