Born October 11, 1936, Detroit, Michigan. Preceded in death by his parents, Willa and William Irons. Survived by his brother, William Irons of Fort Collins, Colorado; his sister, Kathryn Irons of Estes Park, Colorado; and his husband of fifty years Ray Kinlock. Ned quietly passed away at his Makaha Beach home on the island of Oahu on November 19, 2022.
Ned first came to the Estes and Tahosa Valleys as a child in the late 1930's. Education: Undergraduate Princeton University, Masters Cal Tech, PHD Yale University. After graduation Ned went on to develop and design software for the Department of Defense and leading hardware manufacturers throughout the world.
A true software pioneer, Ned developed among other things the first screen editor that allowed programming to evolve from punch card readers to the computer screen, and the development of speech recognition, which is the basis for many of the home and personal digital assistants in use today. He was the co-founder and first chairman of the Computer Science Department at Yale University.
He moved to the Tahosa Valley in 1981 and brought Estes Park its first software development company, Interactive Systems Corporation, a leader in the development of the programs that operate under the UNIX operating system. This company was located in the Old National Park Headquarters on East Riverside Drive.
After that he went on to create Slater Towar LTD, a software development company with an office located where Rock Cut Brewery is today. Creating and recreating software for the evolving desktop and supercomputer worlds as well as The Department of Defense and other governmental contracts, his Open Source language parser, which translates the spoken word into sentences and digitally assisted voice, is the basis for today's personal digital assistants. His love of the arts occupied much of his non-computer life.
In lieu of flowers contributions can be made to: The Concordia Chamber Players PO Box 95, New Hope Pa. 18938 Grab a glass of wine and look for him in the sunset.
