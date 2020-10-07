Margie Broman of Fort Worth, TX, formerly of Estes Park died September 29, 2020. She was 80 years old. Marjorie Moore was born December 7, 1939 in Wilmington, DE. Her parents were Milton and Margaret (Gamble) Moore. On April 21, 1962 she married Richard (Dick) Broman in Fort Worth, TX. Margie graduated from Texas Christian University with a Bachelor’s Degree in Business. For a while she was a secretary at the Disciples of Christ Church in Arlington, TX, then had a career as Secretary to Dean of Students at TCU. After retirement, Margie and Dick moved to Estes Park, CO, where Margie was active in the Presbyterian Community Church of the Rockies and PEO Chapter GJ. In August of 2016 they moved to be near family in Texas. Margie is survived by her husband of Arlington, son Charles Broman (Monica), of Fort Worth, daughters Christina McDonald of Brownwood, TX and Beth Mundell (Chris) of Carrollton, TX, brother David Moore of Arlington, TX, sisters Susan Williams of Los Angeles, CA and Judy Carrick (Gil) of Arlington. She is also survived by seven grandchildren.
A memorial service will be held at a later date at the Community Church where her cremated remains will be placed in the Church Columbarium. See www.allnuttestespark.com to send a message to Dick and family.
