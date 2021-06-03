Megan Ann (Page) Rohrbaugh, 39, of Estes Park, CO died on May 26, 2021 in Loveland, CO surrounded by her family.
Megan was born May 23, 1982 to Charles and Grace (Wilson) Page in Boulder, CO. She lived in Nederland, CO from 1982 to 1989 before moving to Estes Park with her family. Megan attended Estes Park Schools until graduating with her class of 2000. She then attended Front Range Community College in Fort Collins, CO to further her education.
Megan married Ryan Rohrbaugh in 2004. Together they brought into the world a baby boy, Gavin; whom they both loved very much. Megan and Ryan were divorced in 2012. In 2013, she fell in love with JP Rhoades. They were blessed with the gift of their daughter, Paityn.
Megan loved her children more than anything else in the world. They meant everything to her. What Megan wanted more than anything else in the world, was to watch her children grow up and to be there for them. She loved being their mother. She was a loving partner and devoted mother.
Megan loved music and enjoyed seeing her favorite bands live in concert. She collected miniature figurines and dabbled in floral arranging. She like photography and loved to travel. Megan also loved art and her favorite artist was Salvador Dali. These words from Sylvia Plath’s The Bell Jar resonated deeply with Megan “I felt my lungs inflate with the onrush of scenery-air, mountains, trees, people. I thought, this is what it is to be happy.”
Megan was a bright and beautiful shining soul. Her laughter was sunshine; her smile was joy; her love unending. She was deeply loved by so many and she will be dearly missed.
Megan is survived by her partner, JP Rhoades, and her children, Gavin Rohrbaugh (14) and Paityn Rhoades (6). She is also survived by her parents Charles and Grace Page; sister, Vanessa Page (Kenny Burnham); Aunt Margaret Wilson, Uncle Mike (Judy) Wilson, Aunt Anita Eckels, Aunt Wanda (Norman) Fraizer, Aunt Jane (Dick), Aunt Barbara (John) Kaher, Aunt Jacque, ten cousins, multiple second cousins, and a great many friends.
A Wake will be held in Megan's memory on Saturday, June 5, 2021 from 2:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. at the YMCA of the Rockies Hyde Chapel. This will be a time to gather together and remember Megan. Her family appreciates your love and support during this difficult time. In lieu of flowers the family would like to start a trust for the children and would ask donations be made out to Grace Page: in care of Allnutt Funeral Service 1302 Graves Ave, Estes Park, CO 80517. Please visit www.allnuttestespark.com to share a memory of Megan and to leave a message for her family.
