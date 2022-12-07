As many of you may know, in the early hours of Tuesday, November 29, 2022, Robert Andrew McCauley II, loving husband and father, laid his tools down and passed away at age sixty-eight. A very successful entrepreneur, and dedicated FreeMason. He was known for his kind yet fair demeanor and how he impacted so many lives throughout the years. A man fearless of the unknown, especially when it came to a new startup opportunity across the country! Rob lived many adventures in one short lifetime, from Texas football and rodeo life, coast life in Florida, to the snowy mountains of Estes Park C.O. He has left many a legacy, but the one that is forever imprinted in the hearts of his family is that life is meant to be cherished and explored, however you choose to do that, live it well.
Rob's younger years were full of living life to its fullest. He was a proud member of the class of ‘73 Richland Rebels. He was active in many sports, and still kept in contact with his fellow teammates. As he moved into his adult years, one can find many notable entrepreneurial achievements. As a young adult, he bought his family tire shop, D&W tire in Hurst. Within a few years he opened Golf and Bat. Then came Mountasia, a family fun park, where he changed the lives of so many! In the days following his passing, we have been reached by so many of the teenagers turned adults he employed in those days. Many said the same things, including how much of an impact Rob's presence as a boss and father figure had always stuck with them. Not only did his unbeatable work ethic challenge them to be better, but many also met their spouses as well as lifelong friends in the Mountasia family!
In the last decade Rob had worked tirelessly to grow his property management business in the snowy caps of Colorado. as well as keeping in contact and mentoring other small business owners around the country. While his career was certainly growing, his personal life was just as full. Rob had met and married his loving wife Renee. He was an avid BBQ king, his most precious ‘baby’ being his fifteen-foot smoker that overlooked the beautiful mountain ranges. He was also proud of his secret chili recipe, so proud in fact, that it was a huge family secret up until a few years ago, when he shared it with his only daughter.
We have chosen, in closing, to omit the list of who Robert McCauley II was survived by. This is because of the enormous number of children, grandchildren, and other connections he had made over the years. It would be simply impossible to name them all, as he treated most he encountered like he had known them all his life. In the following months, we will be planning a celebration of life, as Rob requested. We hope to gather and tell our stories of adventures with him and remember an amazing life well lived. Information to come. In lieu of sending flowers, those that would like to help carry on Rob's legacy can place a donation to the Shriners hospital in his name. Link below.
Thank you and God bless.
To make a donation please go to:
donate.lovetotherescue.org/give/119312/#!/donation/checkout?c_src=ltt r-home
