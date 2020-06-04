Michael Taylor

Michael James Taylor of Estes Park, CO took his last breath while resting peacefully late Wednesday evening, May 27, 2020 in the company of his loving partner, Lars Sage and their faithful animal companion, Blue, the pitbull, by his side. He was 62 years old.
Michael was born an only child in Rock Island, IL to James Taylor and Pauline Scott Taylor. He spent most of his youth in the Quad Cities area where he completed his high school education.
Michael lived a life to be admired. Working as a roadie and a sound stage engineer, he toured with legendary bands such as The Rolling Stones, Grateful Dead, and many others. As a competitive drag racer, he was known to not always make it to the finish line. His life was full of adventure and he had the scars to show for it.
In December of 1987, Michael met the love of his life at a Christmas party in Atlanta, GA. Michael and Lars quickly developed a wonderful friendship that would grow into a forever love. They lived in Conyers until June of 2005, then moving to Havelock, NC. In 1989, Michael introduced Lars to Estes Park. It was during this visit they knew they wanted to one day settle in the small mountain town. They realized their dream and came home to Estes Park in June of 2012 and were married in the mountains on June 3, 2017.
Lars and Michael started a home improvement business doing yard maintenance and other projects. They loved to travel. Together they lived the best and the worst of life. When he was well, Michael enjoyed cooking for his partner. When his health would no longer allow it, Lars took care of Michael.
For several years, Michael endured a great deal of pain, suffering from chronic back problems, several neck surgeries and multiple lung ailments including emphysema. Near the end of his life, he could no longer enjoy the mountains he loved and spent much of his time confined to his bed. His death, while heartbreaking for those that loved him, emancipated him from his physical agony.
Michael was preceded in death by his parents James and Pauline Taylor. He is survived by his loving partner of 33 years, Lars Sage and their dog, Blue.
Because of the current world wide health situation, a service to honor Michael is not possible at this time. A celebration of life will take place at a later date when friends are able to gather. Until that time, visit www.allnuttestespark.com to share your memories, condolences and your love for Michael. In lieu of flowers, please consider a contribution in Michael’s name to the Art Center of Estes Park, in care of Allnutt Funeral Service, 1302 Graves Ave, Estes Park, CO 80517.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.