Dean Alan Haze (72) of Estes Park, CO passed away Sunday, March 21st, 2021. He was the only child of Laurence and Esther Haze.
Dean was born July 5th, 1949 in Hull, Iowa and grew up in Sheldon, Iowa. He graduated from Sheldon High School in 1967. He then went on to graduate with a degree in business administration from Morning-Side College in Sioux City, Iowa.
Dean’s love of music was a continuous pursuit in his life; he had an extensive music collection and was well-versed in the history of contemporary music. He enjoyed playing his guitars and piano, and when he was younger he played the trumpet as a member of a jazz band. In addition to his knowledge of music, Dean also had great knowledge of computers and he often shared this expertise by building computers for both clients and friends. In his free time, he loved golfing, playing cards and meeting friends for coffee.
Most of Dean’s adult life was spent in Colorado. Having spent time as a small boy with his family in Estes Park, his dream of owning a home there became a reality in 2014, and the following years brought new experiences in Dean’s life. After adopting his dog Sophie, Dean spent countless hours at the dog park. The friendships cultivated there became exceedingly special to Dean and brought about the famous “Barker Gang.” Dean also found his way to the Estes Park Senior Center where he spent much of his time helping to serve the people in the community. The Senior Center was just one of many places where Dean invested his time in others.
Dean was a man of many friends, from young children to the elderly. He had an infectious laugh and enjoyed lively conversations, and he especially loved a good banter. Those who knew him best have said that his sometimes sarcastic sense of humor could never really mask the truth about his nature, the fact that above all else, Dean was a very generous and kind soul. His many acts of kindness in the community were simply built into his daily routine. He cared deeply about others and always looked for a way to help people. He will be truly missed.
He is preceded in death by his parents. He is survived by his companion of 16 years, Jenelle Jeffery, and her two sons, Taylor and Connor Heir. Dean’s final resting place will be in Sheldon, Iowa.
In remembrance of Dean's life, memorial donations can be made to the Estes Park Senior Center.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.