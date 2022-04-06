Wesley Hoffman

Wesley Emerson Hoffman died March 28, 2022, at the home he designed in Estes Park, Colorado, surrounded by his greatest loves, his wife and partner in life, Barbara and the majesty of the Rocky Mountains.
He lived a remarkable 90 years, a life of joy and discovery that took him from his city upbringing to distant corners of the earth to hike and explore the natural world. Wesley was a U.S. Marine veteran, an engineer, an avid outdoorsman and dedicated volunteer.
But most of all, he was a beloved husband, father and grandfather to a sprawling and diverse family that he guided with love, logic, humor and wisdom.
Wesley Emerson Hoffman was born February 10, 1932 in Chicago to Herman Wesley and Anne Ida Hohman Hoffman.
He excelled in school, especially in math and science. He placed third in a Chicago citywide mathematics contest. Wesley was also the editor of the Calumet High School newspaper.
His intellectual prowess earned him a full scholarship to the University of Chicago, where he studied engineering. Wesley left school to enlist in the U.S. Marine Corps. He was stationed in California and did a tour in Japan.
He returned to Chicago in the winter of 1954 following his honorable discharge as a Staff Sergeant.
That spring he went to the Holiday Ballroom in Chicago, where Tommy Dorsey's band was playing. Barbara Johnson, oldest of the five Johnson sisters, was there as well. Captivated by her long blond hair under the lights of the dance floor, Wesley asked her to dance. “I’d love to” was her reply. That was the beginning of the courtship that led to their remarkable marriage of nearly 64 years, a true partnership in life and love and an example to all who knew them.
While they were dating, Wesley got to know her large family and was introduced to the great outdoors.
Wesley and Barbara married on May 31, 1958, in Chicago. They lived in an apartment in Chicago and welcomed four children.
Wesley worked as an engineer at Material Service Corporation. The family moved in 1969 to Downers Grove, a Chicago suburb, and Wesley joined Western Electric where he worked until retirement.
The family thrived. Everyone would pile into the car for the long drive of the family’s annual Western summer vacations to places such as, Yellowstone, Yosemite, the Grand Canyon or some other national park or national forest.
Together, Wes and Barb led the family in long treks and backpacking expeditions, like a 50-mile rim-to-rim-to-rim hike in Grand Canyon.
Both Wesley and Barbara became skilled photographers. They trekked to far-flung destinations and scaled the highest peaks to get the perfect shot. Their travels took them to Longs Peak in Rocky Mountain National Park, Mount Whitney in Sequoia National Park, and Mount Fuji in Japan, among countless other peaks and passes.
They forded rivers, crossed glaciers and camped in high altitudes. They climbed Mount Kilimanjaro, trekked in the Himalayas — twice. Later, sea kayaking around southern Alaska became a favored activity. Once, after driving to the Arctic Circle and back, they hiked the Chilkoot Trail on the hundredth anniversary of the famous gold rush trail. They took photos at every stop and camped as often as they could. Wesley felt strongly that pitching a tent was the most authentic way to experience nature. He even started to write a book about his travels. They visited and hiked on every continent save Antarctica.
Wesley retired in 1989 and Barbara in 1993 and the couple moved to a home in Estes Park that he carefully designed to showcase views of nearby Rocky Mountain National Park, host the entire family and feature photographs of their travels.
Wesley and Barbara rarely missed a grandchild’s birthday or other special event, no matter the distance. They made the 22-hour drive from Colorado to Seattle over 20 times and made many similar drives to Northern Virginia — all to take part in family events.
When Wesley wasn’t traveling, he was volunteering. For more than 25 years, both Wes and Barb volunteered for the National Park Service in many capacities including being members of the Road Hogs, an organization that helps with maintenance and fire management in Rocky Mountain National Park, volunteer rangers and working in the Park museum — each logging more than 5,000 hours.
Wesley was one of the last living members of a wide circle of friends known as “The Club.” In increasingly polarized times, he would try to keep friends grounded by painstakingly debunking conspiracy theories. His logical approach and strong devotion to his country made him adept at discerning fact from fiction.
Wesley remained active until just a few years ago, when slowed by his body not keeping pace with his still sharp mind and wit. During his last days, he repeatedly expressed his gratitude and happiness for the wonderful life he lived with his beloved wife, Barbara. He asked his family to celebrate his life rather than mourn his death — a wish they will honor.
He is survived by his wife, Barbara, of Estes Park; three sons, Thomas Hoffman and his wife, Robin, of Denver, Robert Hoffman and his wife, Kazuko of Kenmore, Washington and Michael Hoffman of Thornton, Colorado and his former wife, Dawn Hoffman, of Denver, and a daughter, Sandra Richard and her husband James Richard of Estes Park.
He is also survived by 12 grandchildren: Allison Hoffman and Julia Hoffman, both of Denver, Gene Hoffman of Seattle, Natalie Hoffman of Kenmore, Phillip Richard of Colorado Springs, Michael Richard and his wife, Bekah, Paul Richard and his wife, Sarah Jane, Thomas Richard and his wife, Sadie, all of Westminster, Colorado, Justin Hoffman of Colorado Springs, Steven Hoffman, Jesseca Hoffman and Marissa Hoffman, all of Thornton.
His brother, Donald Hoffman, and sister, Linda Hoffman, died earlier.
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m., April 8, 2022, at Our Lady of the Mountains Catholic Church in Estes Park. A Committal Ceremony and U.S. Marine Honors will take place at 11:30 a.m., April 11, 2022, at Fort Logan National Cemetery in Denver.
Allnutt Funeral Service in Estes Park is handling arrangements. Please visit our website to leave a message for the family www.allnuttestespark.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.