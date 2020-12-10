Jack Smith

Jack J. Smith was born January 26, 1940 in Pueblo, Colorado to Mildred and Walter Smith. He was father to Julie Walter, Holly Martinez, Chris Smith, Ryan Smith, Melinda Smith, and Adrian Smith. He is survived by his children and his beloved sister Pat. Jack worked as a Realtor most of his life but his true passion was for the outdoors. He was an avid hunter, hiker, fisherman, sailor, skydiver and all around adventure-enthusiast. Jack was known for his quick wit, generous spirit and his beautifully infectious smile. One of his joys was volunteering his time with the Salvation Army and at his local church. The wisdom he would leave as his legacy would be to love fully and live life to its fullest every moment. A memorial will be held in his honor in the spring of 2021.
