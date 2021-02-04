Merilyn Richards Abel was born June 30th, 1930 in Salina, Kansas, the daughter of Stanley and Elizabeth Richards. She was preceded in death by her brother Ronald Richards and sister Betty Richards. Merilyn is survived by her husband of nearly 69 years Clifford Abel, her younger sister Virginia King and husband Merv, her two sister-in-laws Colleen Trude and her husband John, and Donna Brown and her husband Bob. She also leaves behind her daughter LeAnne Trozan and her husband Peter, sons Merl Abel and his wife Dori and Dwight Abel and his wife Kim. She has four grandchildren – Jennifer Youngs, Katrina Pound, Andy Trozan and Paul Trozan. She has four great grandchildren – Emery, Allison and Olivia Pound and Phoenix Youngs. Her extended family includes many dearly loved nieces and nephews and their families from both sides of the family. She highly valued this large family circle. For many years she opened her home in Estes as the center of many large Fourth of July family get-togethers filled with fun, food and fellowship.
She had fond memories of her wholesome rural life growing up on the farm in Salina. Then in fifth grade the family moved to Kansas City and she grew to be a very gorgeous, confident woman involved in many school activities at Wyandotte High School and Kansas University. Her interest in math, working with people and the aesthetics of design led her to pursue a 5-year architectural degree, a non-traditional field for women at the time. While attending KU she met a talented young track athlete, Clifford Abel, on a blind date. They married on Easter Sunday, April 13, 1952. She finished her Bachelor of Science Degree in Architecture in the spring of 1953. During her years parenting three children, Merilyn found time to be actively involved in church, the YMCA, and even started up a small interior decorating business. She used her architectural training to design plans to build their own home in Overland Park, Kansas. Cliff & Merilyn served as their own contractor and they did the majority of the construction work themselves.
In 1970 the family was off on another adventure, moving to California so Cliff could advance his track coaching career to the college level. By 1974 Merilyn earned her masters in psychology, working as a school psychologist for the William S. Hart School System. Her vision of building strong comprehensive programs to meet student needs was very much appreciated. In the 80s, Merilyn helped start a learning disabilities program at Cypress Community College. She was also involved with a homemakers employment learning project at Rio Honda Community College.
During the 90s she worked at Los Angeles Trade Technical College, supervising services to disabled students, tutorial programs, and a computer lab. This busy, hardworking couple also took on another huge project, designing and building a spacious home in Estes Park, Colorado all on their own, combining their love for family gatherings and their love of architecture. It was in this beautiful setting in the Colorado Rockies that Merilyn called “God’s country” where they have lived year-round for the last several years.
In retirement, Merilyn kept up with technology, became involved in her church and joined a book club. She enjoyed special trips to Alaska, Hawaii and the Southeastern Seaboard with family. Merilyn passed away on January 25th and will be greatly missed. She lived a long full life, putting others first and touching many lives in her special way. The immediate family will be gathering in her honor now, and plans for a celebration of life will be announced at a later time. She will be laid to rest at Estes Valley Memorial Gardens. See www.allnuttestespark.com.
