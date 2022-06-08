Doris Joan Shoemaker of Estes Park passed on January 6, 2022. Joan was born November 3, 1932 to the parents of Charles and Bertha Johannes in Creston, Iowa. Joan graduated in Creston, Iowa in High School 1950. In November of 1950 she married her husband of 69 years, George E. Shoemaker. She had three children. Joan graduated from Northeastern Junior College in Sterling. She graduated from CSU, Fort Collins with Bachelor Degree with Honors and then earned her first Masters Degree. Also, earned Masters Degree in Library Science from DU. She taught Junior High School for many years. Then, went on to be Librarian for Sterling High School until she retired. She was an active member of the Presbyterian Community Church of the Rockies. She was a Deaconess and served were needed. Joan enjoyed Delta Kappa Gamma Society International as Southwest Regional Director 1996-98.
Joan was proceeded by parents and her five older brothers and four sisters. She is survived by Greg Shoemaker (Bridgetta), daughters, Jeanette Urdahl (Merrill), Linda Knoche (John). Joan has 14 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild. A A Memorial Service will be held at The Presbyterian Community Church of the Rockies June 18th, 2022 at 10:00 a.m., reception to follow in The Fellowship Hall. Go to www.allnuttestespark.com to leave a message to the family.
