William “Bill” Parker Fitzgerald, age 66, of Fremont, NE, died on Thursday, May 25th, 2023 in Estes Park, Colorado. Bill was born on December 28th, 1956 in Kansas City, MO to Tom and Sue Fitzgerald. He married Anne Oestmann in Auburn, NE on July 30th, 1977.
A retired educator, coach, and school administrator, Bill spent his lifetime visiting Estes Park. From early childhood, he spent nearly every summer hiking, fishing, and exploring the area. He then passed on this love for the mountains to his wife, children, and grandchildren. Since retirement, Bill has visited and enjoyed the Estes Valley multiple times each year.
Bill is survived by his wife, Anne Fitzgerald, of Fremont, NE; children, Trevor (Bonnie) Fitzgerald of Omaha, NE; Abby Fitzgerald of Omaha, NE; grandchildren, John “Jack” and Robert “Bobby” Fitzgerald; mother, Sue Fitzgerald of Americus, GA; sister, Peggy (Dylan) Scott of Haleyville, AL. He is also survived by numerous other family members and a host of friends. He was preceded in death by his father, Tom Fitzgerald; and his grandparents, William M. Fitzgerald, Calvin and Lois Mowery, and Parker and Ruth Shirling.
Memorials for Bill are suggested to the Rocky Mountain Conservancy.
