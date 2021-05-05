Kimber Vernon Barrier passed away on April 27, 2021 in Fort Collins, CO. He was born June 21, 1941 in Oswego, Kansas. His parents, Max and Helen Barrier preceded him in death.
He is survived by his wife, Patte, of 58 years; a daughter Kristen (Barry) Hand, three grandchildren, Ben, Max and Madison; a son, Kevin (Amy) Barrier and three grandchildren, Jack, Emily and Tia. He also leaves his sister, Paroda (Carrol) Rainwater; and sister-in-law, Virginia (Ken) Sherwood; his niece, Pamela (Phil) Conlon, Abby, Tim and Penny; nephews, Jeremy Sherwood, Jeff (Laura) Rainwater, Emma, as well as several cousins and their families.
Kim graduated from high school in Pleasanton, Kansas and Colorado State University in Fort Collins, CO. He spent his career at IBM in Boulder, CO. He was an ordained Elder serving on the board of Westview Presbyterian Church in Longmont and the Community Church of the Rockies in Estes Park. He served as a Trustee at the Berthoud Presbyterian Church in Berthoud, CO. He was a member of the Estes Valley Land Trust and noon Rotary Club of Estes Park where he was a Paul Harris Fellow. After his retirement, he worked as a Real Estate consultant and builder. Spending time with his family was his greatest joy, preferably somewhere in the mountains. His memorial service will be May 11, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. at the Allnutt Drake Chapel in Fort Collins, CO. and the inurnment will be in Labette, KS. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Community Church of the Rockies in Estes Park or Estes Valley Land Trust Perpetuity Fund. Family and friends may visit www.allnuttftcollins.com to share memories or leave a message of condolence for the family.
