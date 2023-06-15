James Arthur Durward, 88, passed away in his home in Estes Park, Colorado on May 7, 2023. The family will hold a funeral on August 5, 2023, at Estes Valley Memorial Gardens at 10:00 a.m. A reception will follow at 1041 North Lane at 1:00 p.m.
James Durward was born on January 11, 1935, in Boulder, Colorado to Annetta Andre Durward and Lawrence Archibald Durward. He was the middle child of five with four sisters.
During his childhood, James was a member of the Boy Scouts of America and first visited Estes Park when he worked at the Boy Scout Camp.
He graduated from Boulder High School, and went on to work at Rocky Mountain National Park as a Longs Peak Ranger as well as Yellowstone National Park. His experience in the National Parks Service instilled a love of mountains that persisted throughout his life.
James moved to Fort Collins to attend Colorado State University and completed a pre-dental course of study.
While living in Fort Collins, James started two successful businesses including the Black Night Dairy which supplied dairy products to all of northern Colorado, and a Standard Oil gas station where he met his future wife, Madaline Gene Mann. James married Madaline on December 18,1954. They raised three daughters: Jane Lynn, Lee Ann, and Peggy Sue. James and Madaline were married for 66 years.
James attended the University of Indiana Dental School beginning in 1963. He moved his family to Indiana to attend dental school and graduated in 1967. Following graduation, the family moved back to Colorado.
James always wanted to live in the mountains of Colorado after his time working for the Boy Scouts and the National Parks Service as a young man. He purchased a dental practice in Estes Park from the previous dentist, Dr. Crowell, at 251 West Elkhorn Avenue. James was passionate about serving the community of Estes Park and managed a successful dental practice from 1967 to 2013 when he retired at the age of 74.
James and his wife Madaline were extremely active in their community. James worked with the Dark Horse and Riverside Dance Hall and assisted with their goodwill parties and auctions of unique memorabilia. He was a member of both the Jaycee and Rotary clubs. Through the Rotary Club, he worked with the foreign exchange student program where he met and hosted Australian exchange student Susan Smith-McMullen in the 1970s. Susan was welcomed into the family and has been an honorary daughter of James and Madaline for the last 50 years.
James was a life-long student of his family history and was proud of his Scottish heritage. He knew Estes Park had Scottish history of homesteading in the 19th century and wanted to develop a family oriented festival that would educate his community on Scottish games, dance and music. While serving as a member and President of the Estes Park Chamber of Commerce in the 1970s, he created the Longs Peak Scottish-Irish Highland Festival to provide commerce and community opportunities during the fall season. James received several decorated medals throughout his career for community service and his work with the Longs Peak Scottish-Irish Highland Festival.
During this time he realized the west end of Elkhorn Avenue needed more development to draw tourists and businesses to that part of town. So, he created the West Elkhorn Centennial Plaza and Water Wheel Shops, and erected the signature clock tower and water wheel in 1976. The clock tower and water wheel are still in operation today.
James was introduced to the Imperial Order of Saint George in the 1980s, and was eventually invested into the order as a Knight of Saint George. He became the First Prior of the Mountains and the Plains and was later promoted to the Deputy Grand Master. His honorary title was H.E. James Durward Baron of Brusa, GCCSG, FSA Scott.
James was preceded in death by his parents Lawrence Durward and Annetta Durward, and his beloved wife Madaline Durward. He was survived by his four sisters, three daughters, seven grandchildren, and six great grandchildren.
