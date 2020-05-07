Pete McAleenan passed away of natural causes at his home in Estes Park on April 23, 2020. He was 93 years old and just a week away from his 94th birthday. He was born in New York City on April 29th, 1926. He served in the Marines in the South Pacific in WWII. He was a professional horse trainer for most of his life. He is survived by his wife, Patricia McAleenan, his four sons and four step-children. There is no memorial service planned at this time but there is a Facebook page dedicated to him, in memoriam, at “Pete McAleenan” for anyone who wishes to celebrate his life, or hear from those who have paid him tribute.
