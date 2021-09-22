Judie Lynn Markel

Judie was born on Feb. 9th 1946 in West Hollywood, California. At 15 she was already working at Tastee Freeze with a work ethic that stayed with her all her life. In her early years, she was an avid surfer, raced motorcycles, enjoyed flying, as well as held a private pilot’s license. She always loved music, crocheting and the water. The next 10 years she worked in administration while a single mom at 18 and raising her son. At 30 years old, Judie joined the U.S. Air Force and spent the next 22 years serving in the active as well as reserve Air Force Reserve. The first 11 years as a crew chief, flying in a KC-135, refueling all around the world. Judie cross-trained to radiology while receiving a Bachelors in Radiology from Northwestern University. She retired after 22 years as a Master Sergeant.
Judie married Ronald Markel in 1992 while serving after Desert Storm. She later relocated to Ft. Worth and both taught in the medical assistant program for eight years. Semi-retired at 2000, the couple moved to Estes Park, CO where she remained until her death Aug. 24, 2021. Judie was buried on Sept. 11, 2021 at Estes Valley Memorial Gardens in Estes Park.
The last "golden years" Judie wrote and published 10 cookbooks with the help of her husband. Judie was known for her sense of humor, outgoing personality, dedication to God, country, family and friends. "It's been a Hell of a trip & no regrets."
She wanted to be cremated and laid on top with Ron underneath when he goes. Judie said "I could not support Ron on top with my long skinny legs for eternity." She touched so many lives and will be most definitely missed. See www.allnuttestespark.com to send a message to Ron.
