Estes Park resident Jaylene Howard died at her home Saturday August 22, 2020. She was 83 years old.
Jaylene Flournoy was born June 17, 1937 in Kansas City, KS. Her parents were James and Ina (Cardell) Flournoy. Jaylene graduated from Kansas City, MO High School and attended college at Baylor University and the University of Colorado in Boulder.
On December 22, 1955 she married Richard Howard in Leavenworth, KS. The couple moved to Colorado and spent a year in Littleton and almost 40 years in Boulder before retiring to Estes Park in 2015.
Jaylene was active in her communities. She was an activist for Animal rights, and assisted The Fund for Animals in 1996 which helped stop the Spring Bear Hunt in Colorado. She was also active in Planned Parenthood and The Freedom from Religion Foundation.
In her spare time, she was an excellent seamstress making clothes for her granddaughters. In the 1970s, she took part in Olympic Qualifying Bicycle Races. The Howards were fond of Malamutes and raised 4 of their own.
Jaylene is survived by her husband Richard of Estes Park, son Christopher Howard of Denver, CO, daughter Cynthia Coe of Aurora, CO and brothers James Flournoy of San Antonio, TX and John Flournoy of North Kansas City, MO. She is also survived by three grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, a sister and two daughters- Claire and Cherylene.
A private family graveside will be held at the Golden Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Planned Parenthood of Colorado in care of Allnutt Funeral Service 1302 Graves Avenue Estes Park, CO 80517. See www.allnuttestespark.
