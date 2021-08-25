Thomas Arthur Peter of Estes Park, CO passed away on July 7th, 2021 in Longmont, CO. He was born on February 12, 1943 to Arthur Dewitt and Ruth Vera (Rakow) Peter in Elgin, IL. Tom was raised in Algonquin and Crystal Lakes, IL. Tom went to college and received his BS in Business Administration. He then joined the Army in July of 1968 and served at the Pentagon in Washington, D.C. he received a Honorable Discharge in July of 1965. He went back to College and became a Certified Public Accountant. In 1985 Tom and his Dad moved to Estes Park and bought Anderson's Wonderview Resort in 1986. Tom sold Anderson's Wonderview Resort and retired here in Estes Park, CO. He was a member of the Lions Club in IL and CO and a member of the American Clan Gregor Society.
He was a only child and preceded in death by his father Arthur Peter and his mother Ruth Flick. No memorial service will be held at this time.
