Local resident and Attorney Gregg Coffman died at Medical Center of The Rockies on November 3, 2021. He was 63 years old.
Gregg H Coffman was born January 28, 1958 in Clinton County, MO. His parents were Richard and Wilma (Kelley) Coffman. He graduated from Penney High School in Hamilton, MO in 1977. In 1982 he received his Jurisprudence Degree from Creighton University School of Law in Omaha, NE. Gregg moved to Estes Park, CO in 1991 and has had a Law Practice there since.
On February 1, 2018 he married Lisa Henderson in Maui, HI. The couple made their home in Estes Park where Gregg enjoyed photography, landscaping, tinkering, Music and traveling. He particularly enjoyed his family and grandchildren and had a special love for Owls. Gregg is survived by his wife Lisa of Estes Park, his Mom, Wilma of Hamilton, MO, daughters Catherine Estrada and husband Daniel of Gilbert, AZ, Alyssa Coffman of Greeley, CO, Brittany Coffman and her husband Miles of Aurora, CO and stepson Kerry Evans and his wife Heather of Kidder, MO. He is also survived by grandchildren Miles Junior Makepeace, Jaxson Makepeace, Laszlo Byrne, Kevin Estrada, Harleigh Evans and Henley Evans.
A private Celebration of Life was held on November 6, 2021. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to the Rocky Mountain Raptor Program in care of Allnutt Funeral Service 1302 Graves Ave. Estes Park, CO 80517. See www.allnuttestespark.com to send a message to Gregg’s family.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.